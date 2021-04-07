Thunder Bay teen arrested after allegedly using replica handgun to threaten 2 people

Thunder Bay police arrested a 15-year-old who was allegedly using a replica firearm to threaten others.

Police said officers were called to the 900 block of Edward Street in the northwestern Ontario city on Tuesday night after receiving reports of a firearm having been drawn at two youths.

Two females had been involved in a physical altercation, police said, when the suspect approached and brandished what appeared to be a handgun, pointing it at one of the females.

A female bystander who had been recording the incident on a cell phone was also threatened, police added.

The teen suspect was found and arrested just over an hour later.

The teen is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He has been released from custody with a future court appearance date scheduled.