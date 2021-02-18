Disaster relief NGO to support Wabaseemoong during COVID-19 outbreak, spokesperson says

A Canadian disaster relief charity says it's on its way to Wabaseemoong Independent First Nations to help exhausted community members deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Team Rubicon Canada says the province's Emergency Operations Centre dispatched the organization.

The initial team of six volunteers, who are set to arrive Friday, will be taking on whatever tasks the community asks them to do, said Eric Goodwin, the organization's incident management team chief.

"It sounds as though it's going to be the organization and distribution of provisions, which will include water, food and firewood," Goodwin said.

"The community members there, again, have reached a point of exhaustion. And we are going to take up the position now … take up the position of relieving those community members in order to give them some type of respite, and we'll be there for approximately two weeks."

Team Rubicon Canada is part of the NGO Alliance, a group of non-governmental organizations that works with Ontario on emergency management.

The organization is made up of military veterans and first responders who volunteer their time, Goodwin said.

It previously helped in Neskantaga last year when there were problems with the community's water supply, he said.

It also sent help in response to the Ottawa floods.

