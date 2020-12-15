Thunder Bay teachers' union representative against pausing in-class learning

A union official representing Thunder Bay public elementary school teachers says he is against a full shift to virtual learning, despite an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in local schools.

Three Thunder Bay elementary schools and one high school have been closed to in-person learning for at least the next week after COVID-19 outbreaks were declared.

Mike Judge, the president of the Lakehead Elementary Teachers of Ontario, said teachers are concerned about the growing number of cases but, for the most part, want to remain in the classroom.

"What's best for kids is certainly some normalcy. A huge portion of my membership strongly prefers to remain with in-person learning despite all of the difficulties and stresses that go with that," Judge said, adding local public health officials have not called for in-person learning to be paused.

Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute, along with Kingsway Park, St. James and Woodcrest public schools, are all operating virtually this week. As well, COVID-19 cases have been associated with a handful of other schools, including St. Martin School where an outbreak has been declared.

"Kids appear to be safest while they're at school. This transmission is taking place outside of our buildings, the science has backed that up. We have very, very little transmission within the school setting," Judge said.

"They'll continue to be safe at school because of the measures put in place by teachers and administration."

Judge said it would be particularly challenging for younger children to revert back to learning online.

"It's one thing for high school to pivot to virtual, it's a little bit of an easier task," he said. "At the elementary level it's a far different animal, especially in our junior and primary grades."

Judge said he wants the province to provide funding to school boards to lower class sizes, which in some cases have upwards of 25 students, with as many as 30 in some cases.

"It's recommended two metres, we have classrooms where we're not even at a metre," he said of the ability to physically distance.