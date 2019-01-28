Thunder Bay high school teacher facing child pornography charges due in court Tuesday

A 42-year-old Thunder Bay high school teacher facing child pornography-related charges will be back in court Tuesday.

Jason William Sparling was arrested last week and charged with accessing and possessing child pornography.

The charges came after the Thunder Bay police cybercrimes unit found a Thunder Bay user had been accessing files consistent with child pornography.

The investigation led police to execute a search warrant at a Robertson Street home on Nov. 26. A number of devices were seized, police said, and Sparling was charged on Nov. 28.

A spokesperson for Thunder Bay's Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales confirmed Monday that Sparling is employed as a teacher with the board. However, he's currently on leave.

No further information was provided.

Sparling previously taught in Manitoba.

He remains in custody.