Thunder Bay teacher facing child pornography charges due back in court in January

A Thunder Bay, Ont., teacher facing child pornography charges will be back in court in early 2020.

Jason William Sparling was charged with accessing and possessing child pornography in November 2019.

He appeared in Thunder Bay court on Tuesday, and was released from custody on a $1,000 recognizance, and will be under the supervision of a surety.

The charges against Sparling came after an investigation by the Thunder Bay police cybercrimes unit.

Investigators found a user in the city had been accessing files police said were consistent with child pornography. The discovery led police to search a Robertson Street home on Nov. 26, where a number of devices were seized.

Sparling was charged on Nov. 28.

A spokesperson for Thunder Bay's Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales confirmed Monday that Sparling is employed as a teacher with the board. However, the spokesperson said he is currently on leave.

He previously worked as a teacher in Manitoba.

Sparling is next due in court on Jan. 10, 2020.