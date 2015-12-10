TBSO names new executive director

The Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra (TBSO) has named its new executive director.

Ryleigh Dupuis will officially begin as the TBSO's executive director and general manager on Sept. 1.

"I was born and raised in Thunder Bay," Dupuis said in a statement. "Having grown up participating in the arts in the city, I have always held the TBSO in high esteem."

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to return home to work with an organization that is at the heart of the city's vibrant and diverse arts community."

Dupuis previous experience includes working as a human resources specialist, and station manager, for Westjet, and as a talent associate for a Vancouver talent agency.

"We're delighted to have Ryleigh Dupuis join the TBSO, bringing her skill set, energy and excitement at a time where we re-imagine our '20-'21 season while embracing the challenge for live symphonic music to continue to thrive in Thunder Bay," TBSO board president Linda Penner said.