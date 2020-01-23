TBSO renews contract of music director Paul Haas

The music director of the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra (TBSO) isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The TBSO announced Thursday it has renewed and extended the contract of Paul Haas, who will remain music director for another four years.

"When I came to Thunder Bay almost three years ago I was excited by the challenges," Haas said in a statement. "After (former music director) Arthur Post left there was a period of time when the orchestra was without a music director, so it was somewhat adrift artistically."

"The orchestra also faced financial challenges," Haas said.

The TBSO has since introduced annual Indigenous concerts, increased focus on its educational program, and created a new repertoire. The changes, Haas said, have helped pay down the TBSO's deficit.

TBSO president Linda Penner stated that the new contract will give the orchestra operational and artistic stability for the next few years.

"Paul has brought new energy to our orchestra in a time of transition," she said. "There are many new faces onstage as our older musicians retire and others move on."

"Since Paul has arrived more than a third of our players are new. Paul's collaborative style with his team has made these — and many other transitions — the smoothest they could be, and the sound of the orchestra has never been better."