TBSO launches endowment fund thanks to $100k donation from local doctor

The Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra (TBSO) has started an endowment fund thanks to a $100,000 donation by retired city doctor James Colquhoun.

The fund will be managed by the Thunder Bay Community Foundation.

This is the second donation Colquhoun has made to the TBSO this year; the first allowed the symphony to pay off its debt, and apply for other government funding.

"The importance of the lifetime support that Jim and his family have given to the TBSO cannot be overstated," said TBSO President Linda Penner. "Dr. Colquhoun has the vision to see what an endowment gift like this means to the symphony."

"At the very least it will help us secure our place in the region as a cultural icon for another 60 years. We are most grateful for, and excited about the impact that these very generous gifts will have."

Colquhoun's late wife Catherine (Cappy) was a founding member of the Thunder Bay Symphony Chorus, and a lifetime member of the TBSO board of directors.

The TBSO also announced it will hold an annual choral concert in her name.

The Catherine Colquhoun Memorial Concert will be held Dec. 6 and 7 at St. Paul's United Church. Tickets are available through the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.