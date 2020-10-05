Thunder Bay regional hospital reinstates restrictions for travel outside northern Ontario

Anyone who travelled outside of northern Ontario within seven days of going to the Thunder Bay regional hospital will now fail the facility's screening assessment.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Monday announced it was reinstating travel restrictions for staff, patients requiring non-urgent care, volunteers, learners and care partners, effective on Tuesday.

Hospital officials said the restrictions will apply to travel outside of northern Ontario, which it defines as being from the Manitoba border to Parry Sound.

Last week, both the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and Northwestern Health Unit officially recommended against non-essential travel outside of the region.

Dr. Stewart Kennedy, the hospital's COVID-19 incident manager, said he acknowledged the difficulty of the restrictions, especially for those separated from friends and family, but that Ontario is now in a second wave of the pandemic.

"We must be extra vigilant for the protection of all, including the most vulnerable patients in our care," Kennedy said in a written statement.

Patients with care partners who have travelled outside of the region will be allowed to designate an alternate.