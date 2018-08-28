Thunder Bay hospital to step up narcotics monitoring after former employee disciplined

The physician in charge of pharmacy at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre says the hospital is introducing electronic monitoring of narcotics, following an incident in which a former pharmacy technician at the hospital was caught helping herself to the drugs.

The hospital's existing procedures worked to catch the woman quickly, said Dr. Stewart Kennedy, the executive vice president for medicine, academics and regional programs at the hospital.

But, he said, it's always looking to improve monitoring systems.

"We have a long-term plan to put in what we call medication carts that are electronically measured, so we know where the drug goes at any one time, whether it's on the floor or in the pharmacy, and [are] able to see its return on a more timely basis," Kennedy said.

The carts cost around $700,000 each, and the hospital would need 15 or 16 of them, he added; thus, they will be phased in over several years.

Dr. Stewart Kennedy is in charge of pharmacy at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. He said the incident two years ago, in which a pharmacy employee was caught helping herself to narcotics, was the only one he can recall seeing in five years involving a hospital employee misappropriating drugs. (Nicole Ireland/CBC)

The incident involving the pharmacy technician, which took place in 2016, is the only one Kennedy recalls in the past five years where an employee of the hospital has been caught helping themselves to drugs, he said.

The woman took several quantities of oxycodone pills on five separate days between late March and mid June of that year, according to a ruling from the Ontario College of Pharmacists' discipline committee.

The hospital's auditing procedures caught the transactions, Kennedy said, and hospital management reported her to the College.

The College has suspended the woman's license for five months and ordered her to take ethics training and pay costs.

The hospital fired her in August of 2016, according to the College's decision.

