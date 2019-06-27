94 per cent of staff at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre vaccinated against COVID-19

Ninety-four per cent of staff volunteers at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) had been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The hospital had given its staff and volunteers until Tuesday, Sept. 7 to declare their vaccination status.

In an email to CBC News, a hospital spokesperson stated the 94 per cent figure included everyone who had "reported their status already"; the number of hospital workers and volunteers have yet to declare their vaccination status wasn't provided.

Last week, TBRHSC executive vice-president of patient care Dr. Peter Voros said employees and volunteers could provide proof of a medical exemption to the vaccine, as well.

Those who choose not to get a vaccine for other reasons would be required to take an educational program and take regular COVID-19 tests.

Earlier this week, Kenora's Lake of the Woods District Hospital reported 95.7 per cent of its staff had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and a further 1.5 per cent had received one dose.