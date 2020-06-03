A 'major setback': Thunder Bay hospital tests 250 staff, patients, after possible COVID-19 exposure

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) has tested 250 patients and staff after a physician working at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19, a hospital official said Wednesday.

Results of those tests are expected to be available Wednesday and Thursday, said Dr. Stewart Kennedy, who's heading up the hospital's COVID-19 response. Everyone who's been tested is asymptomatic, he said.

"It is a major setback," Kennedy said. "But it's not unexpected."

"We have to learn to live with these setbacks," he said. "We're learning every single day as we go."

The doctor - who doesn't live in Thunder Bay, but has been working at TBRHSC since 2004 - tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

However, he had been working in various areas of the hospital for five days prior to that.

As a result of the potential outbreak, the hospital cancelled non-essential procedures, and put additional visitor restrictions in place.

Kennedy said the hospital had just started ramping up non-essential procedures due to the lack of confirmed cases in the city.

"A lot of our employees worked all night to do those cancellations," he said. "It's disappointing for everybody, and especially the patients who were waiting for a long time for these procedures."

"We had to make that call without knowing all the facts, just to protect the hospital environment."

Still, Kennedy said the risk is low, and he doesn't expect any new cases to come from this.

He said public health officials are "doing an excellent job" with contact-tracing for the infected physician, and believe he was first exposed to the virus in eastern Ontario.

"By the time he got to Thunder Bay, his symptoms were very, very, very mild," Kennedy said. "He felt he had no symptoms, so he was past the 14-day high-risk area."

The doctor was tested for COVID-19 at the end of April, Kennedy said, and that test was negative. The belief is he caught the virus in early May.

"Some of these tests … they can say positive when [a person] is not infected," Kennedy said.

"Only one component of the virus showed positive," Kennedy said. "It wasn't an active virus spreading, so that's why we think it's low-risk."

Also, Kennedy said, the doctor was wearing personal protective equipment "the vast majority of the time" he was interacting with patients.

Kennedy said the infected doctor is a critical-care physician, and interacted with hundreds of patients directly.

There are currently three known active cases of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay, and all three individuals with the virus are at the TBRHSC.