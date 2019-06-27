Thunder Bay hospital reassessing COVID-19 restrictions as cases drop

As COVID-19 case numbers in the Thunder Bay area drop, the city's hospital is reassessing its internal response to the pandemic.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) said Monday it has lowered its internal COVID-19 response level from Grey (lockdown) to Red (control).

That means measures currently in place to prevent the spread of the virus — including restrictions on visitors, learners, and essential care partners — will be reassessed.

No further information was provided on Monday, and hospital representatives couldn't be reached for comment.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

There were 29 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the district as of Monday morning.

There were seven patients with COVID-19 in the TBRHSC on Monday; one of those was in the intensive care unit.