Thunder Bay hospital's COVID-19 assessment centre moving to new location

The COVID-19 assessment centre at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is moving to a new location.

Starting Monday, the assessment centre will be found on the first floor of the Medical Centre building, which is located beside the hospital itself.

"We've been in the trailers, construction trailers, outside of the emergency department for a really long time," said Jackie Park, manager of pandemic community collaboration, screening and assessment. "It's really difficult. We actually have to physically run the charts from this building over to the trailers."

"So it takes a long time," she said. "The winter's coming. We want to be in a space where patients don't have to wait outside to get in."

The new centre is accessible through a set of exterior doors off the hospital's A1 "Eagle" parking lot, off Golf Links Road.

Anyone going to the assessment centre for a test is asked to use the exterior doors and not the Medical Centre's main lobby doors, which don't connect to the assessment centre, the TBRHSC said.

The new assessment centre in the Medical Building will open at 8 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with an appointment for a COVID-19 test before then will still be required to go to the assessment centre outside of the hospital's emergency department.