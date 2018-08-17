Thunder Bay Public Library branches to allow people in for limited services next week

Thunder Bay Public Library branches will start allowing public access into the buildings next week.

Library officials said their latest reopening phase will begin on Oct. 14, when all four branches in the city will offer limited services in specific areas.

At that point, library visitors will be able to access a selection of grab-and-go materials, pick up and return of items that had been placed on hold, as well as have free no-contact faxing, scanning and photocopying.

Batteries can also be dropped off for recycling.

New library cards can be issued, and cards and records can be updated.

Library officials said people will be screened at the door and provided hand sanitizer upon entry. People will have 15 minutes inside, and will be required to wear masks.