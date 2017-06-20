Another step to bridge the digital divide in Thunder Bay: Public library to loan devices and rocket hubs

The Thunder Bay Public Library is launching a new program that will see people with the greatest need have the opportunity to loan out technology devices, like tablets, and rocket hubs to provide mobile internet access.

The goal of the program is to help "bridge the digital divide"—a reference to the divide between people who have regular access to technology and internet connection and those who don't.

Tina Maronese, the director of communities for the public library, says the impact this could have for people and families is "immeasurable."

"People will be able to access counselling, for example, they'll be able to access at-home schooling. They can view local and international news. They can access online books and other media that the library offers. They can connect with family and friends. They can have access to online health care resources. Those are really important things that people are missing right now," she said.

Other possible benefits will be giving people the tools to search and apply for jobs, have access to workforce training, and participate in counselling services that are almost exclusively offered online now.

Maronese added that COVID-19 prompted the development of this program, as the pandemic highlighted and exacerbated the digital divide, with publicly available devices and internet hotspots rendered inaccessible.

Referral from a community partner required to access program

The first set of fifty devices and accompanying rocket hubs will be available for loan as of November 9.

But to access the devices, people will need to obtain a referral from one of 20 community organizations working alongside the public library.

Anita Jean, manager of health and social programs from NorWest Community Health Centre, says she is thrilled their clients will be able to benefit from this program. (supplied by Anita Jean)

For example, individuals could receive a referral from NorWest Community Health Centres as part of their growing I.T. prescription program, and they could then be placed on a waiting list to receive a device from the library.

"It's very much a health equity approach when you think about the disparities that exist and the fact that some folks have been totally left out of communication and everything that's going on virtually. So I'm quite excited that [the library has] the funding for this project and that we have clients that will benefit from it," said Anita Jean, manager of health and social programs for NorWest Community Health Centres.

Jean added the health centre has already identified one individual that will receive an "I.T. prescription" and will be able to join a support group of peers as a result of this new program.

"So imagine someone that is vulnerable, that is somewhat isolated and will now be able to communicate on a regular basis with the support group and participate in some programs. So it's wonderful that we as an organization and our clients can benefit from that."

The devices are pre-loaded with relevant apps like Zoom, Google Meet and other social media apps, and the library will provide technology coaching and instruction guides to support clients.

The loans will last for a month, with people having the option to seek another referral from their community agency and be placed back on the waiting list.

Maronese says the library is still acquiring additional devices, and the program will grow as the devices come in.