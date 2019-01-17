Members of the Thunder Bay Police Association say they "strongly support" the budget increase that was requested to city council earlier this week by the chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service, Sylvie Hauth.

Hauth provided an update to city council on Tuesday along with a request for an additional $1 million in the 2019 operating budget, to help the force fulfil the 44 recommendations made in the Office of the Independent Police Review Director's report.

On Thursday, president of the Thunder Bay Police Association, Greg Stephenson released a written statement saying that the association supports Hauth and her request for a budget increase as Thunder Bay as had unique challenges with "a very high transient population and the influx of violent street gangs from the GTA."

"Crime waits for no one," president of the Thunder Bay Police Association, Greg Stephenson, told CBC News during a interview on Thursday, "and it's going to take some time if we get extra staff to put that staff on the road, so the sooner the better ... so we can try to become a proactive police service rather than a reactive police service."

He said the association believes there needs to be more officers and funding as the city has the highest violent crime rate in Ontario and almost double Winnipeg.

"I think it was reflected in both the reports that we're under-manned, especially in our major case management squad," Stephenson explained, "and when you look at the amount of homicides that we've had in our city, something needs to be done."

According to the violent crime severity index for 2017, Stephenson said Thunder Bay is second only to Winnipeg in Canada at 146, compared to the national average which is 80.26.

He said officers and detectives on the major case department are "overworked and they need the help."

"We're looking at provincial and federal government money too," Stephenson said. "Our officers, especially the young ones that have 30 years to go, are getting burned out at an earlier rate and if there's not some sort of relief then it's going to become a problem in the long run."

He added that the association felt that Hauth did a "diligent job in presenting a reasonable budget," during Tuesday's meeting with council and hopes to work together with the city to "keep this city safe."