The president of the Thunder Bay Police Association (TBPA) says they are "deeply offended by the comments made by NAN" (Nishnabwe Aski Nation) grand chief Alvin Fiddler regarding the video that captured a uniformed officer striking a teenage girl from Nibinamik First Nation on Saturday evening.

Video clip was originally uploaded to social media Saturday night. 0:16

Fiddler made a statement on Sunday, the day after the 21-second video surfaced on social media, saying that "they are outraged by the actions of the officer depicted in this video," and although NAN does not know the full details that led to the incident, "there is no simply no justification for such violent and callous treatment of a youth in such a defenceless position."

On Thursday, TBPA president Greg Stephenson released a written statement saying that the association "are equally outraged that this incident has resulted in [their] member now being off work and on medication for precautionary health reasons."

He stated that the association is confident that their officer will be "vindicated once the investigation is concluded."

"Mr.Fiddler continues to try to drive a wedge between the community and the members of the TBPA," Stephenson stated in Thursday's response. "Mr. Fiddler rushes to judge and accuse our members of wrong doing," even when he stated that NAN does not know all of the details that led to this incident.

According to Thursday's response, this is not an isolated incident for the members of the TBPA, as officers are "constantly dealing with individuals who show increasing violence, aggressive attitudes and lack of respect towards police and all first responders."

Stephenson said that "members of the TBPA take pride in their roles in the community and have a responsibility to protect and serve."