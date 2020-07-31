Thunder Bay minor football goes tackle-free

Thunder Bay's young football players will have a chance to return to the field this fall, but the game will look a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're just really transitioning to our flag football program," said Ryan Bliznikas, coaches general manager with the Thunder Bay Minor Football Association (TBMFA). "It's not a huge change for us, other than it's a change in our schedule."

Bliznikas said the indoor flag program has run at the Lakehead University Hangar for the last two years.

This year, registration happened just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the province down.

"We'd actually seen our largest numbers, and actually had to expand and scramble trying to find more field space for our spring program," he said. "We're just transitioning and moving it from spring to fall."

Bliznikas said Ontario rules for its phase three reopening don't allow for tackle football to be played due to the contact between players, and the number of players on the field at one time.

"With flag football, we're able to play five-on-five, and you can have much smaller rosters," Bliznikas said, adding that the flag game allows players to keep their distance more than tackle.

"When you're lining up, you're spaced out," he said. "We can be doing no-huddle offence, no-huddle defence."

"And when you're making the tackle, per se, you're just running by the back of their hips to pull the flag."

TBMFA flag football evaluations are scheduled for Aug. 17, and the season will run Aug. 24-Oct. 31.