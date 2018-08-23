Thunder Bay DSSAB offers loans to help residents make home repairs

The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB) is helping low and middle income families, residents and seniors fix up their home.

According to a written statement on Thursday, TBDSSAB is providing money in the form of forgivable loans as part of the Ontario Renovates program to help low to moderate income homeowners make the repairs and modifications needed to their home.

"Usually by this time of year we have allocated all the available program funding," TBDSSAB's Director, Housing Services Division, Ken Ranta stated. "We still have funding available for this year and people can still apply."

Residents who live in the District of Thunder Bay with low to moderate income are eligible for the program.

"Some seniors, who may only have the equity in their home, may not be able to undertake necessary repairs. They're on CPP, old age security, and without this type of funding they would likely have to enter into a reverse mortgage or sell the home and move into an apartment," Ranta said.

"Ontario Renovates allows them to stay safely in their home."

Anyone interested in applying for the loan can download the application on the TBDSSAB website.