Thunder Bay housing programs are getting more support this year thanks to an increase in Ontario government funding.

Recently, the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB) announced it was receiving $16.5 million per year, for the next three years, through Ontario's Homelessness Prevention Program.

Last year, the TBDSSAB received $5.6 million through the program.

At a media event last week, TBDSSAB announced details about how that increased funding would be spent, including building transitional and supportive housing.

"That was not possible before with the previous allocation," TBDSSAB CAO Bill Bradica said.

Bradica added that the board will now also be able to increase operational funding to support Thunder Bay organizations and programs.

"That's very exciting, as well. There's going to be more funding for emergency shelters, outreach, and support services."

Details about capital projects are not yet available. Bradica said an expression of interest closed on Friday, and proposals will be reviewed over the summer and presented to the TBDSSAB's board of directors in the fall.

Operational funding, however, has begun rolling out.

One of the recipients of increased funding was Grace Place.

"This means we can hire six full-time employees, support workers, and four part time," said Melody Macsemchuk, manager of the Grace Place Out of the Cold shelter program.

As a result, the shelter can now operate for seven months of the year, from October to April. Previously, the shelter ran five months per year.

"October and April can be very cold, harsh months, and being forced to go out and sleep outside ... in April, is a little harsh," Macsemchuk said. "Last April, if that was any indication of what's going to be happening next year, it's very much needed."

Clients will also be able to access food, clothing, and housing supports while the shelter is open, she said.

Other funding is going to housing assistance, and internal administration costs.

Bradica said he's hopeful the funding will continue beyond the three years.

"It's hard to predict the future, but having a three-year planning allocation is quite significant," he said. "Much of our funding from various ministries is basically year-to-year, we don't know for sure from year-to-year what our funding might be."

"I don't see this program going away after three years," Bradica said. "The question will be how much funding we might receive after the third year, and that will depend on the factors the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing uses to allocate the funding throughout the province."

"Based on what I know of the new funding formula, I'm relatively confident that we'll continue to receive a pretty high level beyond three years."