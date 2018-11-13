Layoffs, vacant positions: Thunder Bay social service board grapples with provincial funding cuts

Thunder Bay's social services board is already feeling the effects of ongoing provincial funding cuts, the chief administrative officer said.

Bill Bradica said the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB) has already been forced to stop its addictions services program, due to the province cutting the program's funding.

"I've actually had to issue layoff notices to three people," he said. "There are four other positions that I am leaving vacant. We've had some retirements and people leaving the organizations this year. Four of those positions are being held as vacant until we get a clearer picture; it's likely that some of those will be officially eliminated as part of the 2020 budget."

Bradica said, in fact, that every vacant position at the TBDSSAB is being reviewed.

Some are being filled on a temporary basis — on contracts that will expire at the end of 2019 — and some likely won't be filled, he said.

"We'll have to make a decision on whether we continue with some of those positions once we get clarity on our 2020 provincial funding," Bradica said.