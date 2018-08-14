Social services board installs community mailboxes after missing mail reports

Residents in some properties owned by the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB) will soon be getting their mail delivered to a community mailbox.

The board — which manages child care, social and affordable housing, and Ontario Works for the Thunder Bay region — is switching to community mailboxes at five of its properties in Thunder Bay for security reasons, said Ken Ranta, TBDSSAB's director of housing services.

Concerns over missing mail

"We, over the years, have had some concerns brought forward to us from various tenants in different neighbourhoods about potentially missing mail," he said. "And concerns that once Canada Post delivered to their door, there could have been opportunities for someone to retrieve that mail unknowingly."

TBDSSAB reached out to Canada Post, who said a community mailbox would be more secure.

"Most of our apartment buildings have a very similar style of mail system, where every tenant has a key to their own individual box," Ranta said. "Canada Post comes in, delivers to every box, locks everything up, and it's very secure."

"We thought that would be a good model to follow in some of the other properties."

The community mailboxes have been installed at TBDSSAB properties on Windsor Street, John Street, James Street North, Blucher Avenue, and Picton Avenue, the agency said.

"We do have some properties and buildings and areas where we know of mobility concerns from our tenants, and we service them in a different manner," Ranta said. "We're not looking at those types of properties with this."

TBDSSAB distributed letters to all the tenants who would be affected by the change, and none have yet expressed any concerns over the switch to community mailboxes, Ranta said.

Canada Post is expected to start delivering mail to the new community boxes on Aug. 20, the TBDSSAB said.

Canada Post began a large-scale shift to community mailboxes in 2014, but the move was halted by the federal Liberal government earlier this year.