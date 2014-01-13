More Thunder Bay child-care centres to open in August

Thunder Bay's child-care centres are implementing new safety measures as they prepare to increase their capacity next month.

The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Board — which manages child care in Thunder Bay — said there were 10 child care centres open in the district as of July 27.

The plan is to open six more centres in the district in August, the board said Wednesday.

All operating child-care centres will be required to follow new provincial guidelines designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The guidelines include new rules on how screening and testing will be conducted, new protocols for when an individual shows symptoms or becomes sick, and changes to how physical barriers will be implemented, the board said in a media release.

Ontario has allowed plans to allow licensed child-care centres in the province to reopen at full capacity on Sept. 1, 2020.