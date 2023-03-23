Thunder Bay District Municipal League talks opioids, food insecurity during annual conference

Municipal representatives from across northwestern Ontario are in Thunder Bay this week to discuss vital issues, including opioid use, homelessness and food insecurity.

The Thunder Bay District Municipal League's (TBDML) annual conference is Thursday and Friday at the Prince Arthur Hotel.

"It's about that connection we make with our neighbouring communities," said Rick Dumas, TBDML president and mayor of Marathon. "We don't always get the opportunity to see each other, so how do we work together?

"For example, my neighbours in Terrace Bay, Schreiber, Manitouwadge, White River. How do I work with them and how do I connect with them?" Dumas said. "How do I bring partnerships and opportunities for each one of our communities, and share services, share ideas, share opportunities to save money, to make things better for the communities?

"It's a great opportunity for us to come together, learn, experience and share."

Rick Dumas is the mayor of Marathon and president of the Thunder Bay District Municipal League. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

Among the presenters during Thursday's session was Cynthia Olsen, Thunder Bay's manager of community strategies, and drug strategy league, who gave a presentation updating conference attendees of the drug situation in the Thunder Bay district.

"I really wanted to share district-level data related to the opioid use on morbidity, mortality," Olsen said. "Certainly we've seen an increase during the pandemic or post-pandemic."

However, Olsen said there are some "cautions" with that data.

"We were seeing increases prior to the pandemic," she said. "So we don't know how much of that really is related to pandemic changes, or just because there was actually an increase over time across across our area."

Olsen's presentation also provided an overview of the city's municipal drug strategy, which allows for a common voice when it comes to advocacy, and community collaboration.

Olsen also covered the lengthy process for establishing Thunder Bay's safe consumption site, Path 525, and the Lifeguard Connect app, which can automatically contact emergency services in case of an overdose.

The presentation also included recommendations, such as working to eliminate stigma, declaring Ontario's drug poisoning crisis an emergency — the most recent drug alert was issued March 11 due to a substance referred to as grey fentanyl that caused three overdoses in 24 hours — and expanding harm reduction and treatment options.

Olsen said discussing the issue directly with regional representatives is important as it may lead to collaboration between municipalities, given how issues that affect Thunder Bay itself also affect surrounding areas.

Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry listens to a presentation at the conference, which began Thursday and wraps Friday. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

"I think we maybe haven't necessarily gotten that far to make those connections," Olsen said. "I know that there was a question about how can people participate, and certainly we have had councillors from other outlying communities reach out and be interested in participating.

"So it's certainly an open opportunity if anybody here was interested in getting connected with the drug strategy."

Friday's session starts at 8 a.m. with breakfast, and includes presentations on the Salvation Army's new Journey to Life Centre, updates from Superior North EMS, the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.