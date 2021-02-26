Thunder Bay health unit to open COVID-19 vaccination clinic at CLE Coliseum

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) plans to open a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the CLE Coliseum.

The health unit announced its plans Friday, in a media release updating the vaccine rollout for its service area.

A date for the opening of the new clinic wasn't provided.

The TBDHU also said it plans to open more clinics in Thunder Bay and district communities, but no timeline was yet available.

The full rollout of vaccines will take place over three phases.

Phase one has begun and is focusing on providing the vaccine to:

Staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care homes, and any residents of these settings that have not yet received a first dose of vaccine.

Alternative level of care patients in hospitals who have a confirmed admission to a long-term care home, retirement home or other congregate care home for seniors.

Highest priority health care workers, followed by very-high priority health care workers, in accordance with the Ministry of Health's Guidance on Health Care Worker Prioritization.

Indigenous adults in northern remote and higher-risk communities.

However, the TBDHU said when "significant progress" is made in long-term care homes, the groups eligible for the vaccine during phase one will be expanded to include:

Adults 80 years of age and older.

Staff, residents and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors, such as assisted living.

Health care workers in the High Priority level, and in accordance with the Ministry of Health's guidance on Health Care Worker Prioritization.

All Indigenous adults.

Adult recipients of chronic home care.

The rollout of vaccines will continue through to the fall, when phase three will begin. During that phase, everyone who wants the vaccine will be able to get it, the TBDHU said.

Further information can be found on Ontario's COVID-19 vaccination website.