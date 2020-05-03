Re-opening of schools 'complicated': TBDHU medical officer of health

The medical officer of health with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said the process to re-open Ontario schools in September will be a "complicated" one.

"We have worked a lot already with schools and daycares," Dr. Janet DeMille said Monday. "We have a schools team, and a manager for school health, and we have been connected with [school boards] throughout this time, as they've sort of navigated the implications of the pandemic."

"We'll be … supporting them as we go forward."

On Friday, the province outlined its plans for schools to re-open to students in September.

The province directed school boards to prepare three separate plans:

A plan for regular in-class instruction with heightened health protocols.

A plan to continue remote learning with more standardization, in case school closures are extended, or some parents choose not to send their child back to school.

An adapted-delivery model, blending in-class with online learning, which would see students alternating being in class by days or weeks.

"They'll be developing plans, of course, over the summer," DeMille said. "Come the … new school year, I do anticipate we will be quite involved."

"We have public health nurses that work regularly in the schools in normal times," she said. "We will likely be supporting the schools in the kind of work that they're going to be doing, as well as in the fall, helping deliver some of the programming that helps the kids understand what the expectations are, and why we're doing this."

There are currently six active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay area this weekend; four of those are in hospital.

The latest case was reported Monday. The health unit said the case is a woman in her 20s, who's currently self-isolating.

The individual contracted the virus through a close relative, who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, DeMille said.