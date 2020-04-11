TBDHU reports one new Covid-19 case on Saturday morning

Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting another case of COVID-19 this morning, Saturday April 11. The TBDHU said on its Facebook page that it is a woman in her 40s, in Thunder Bay are area.

Woman in her 40s is self isolating

(Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

The woman - case #26 - is said to be self isolating at this time.

The TBDHU said the exposure category is pending. 

No other information was provided.

 

