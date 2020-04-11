TBDHU reports one new Covid-19 case on Saturday morning
Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting another case of COVID-19 this morning, Saturday April 11. The TBDHU said on its Facebook page that it is a woman in her 40s, in Thunder Bay are area.
Woman in her 40s is self isolating
The woman - case #26 - is said to be self isolating at this time.
The TBDHU said the exposure category is pending.
No other information was provided.