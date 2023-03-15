Expansion of Thunder Bay Correctional Centre complete

An expansion at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre has been completed, adding 50 beds to the facility, but more support staff is needed, a union representative said.

Shawn Bradshaw, president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) Local 708, which represents staff at the facility, said inmates were moved into the expanded area in December.

Currently, 45 of the 50 new beds are occupied, he said. Meanwhile, 81 of the 96 beds at the correctional centre are occupied, while overcrowding continues to be an issue at the Thunder Bay Jail.

"They're over capacity, we're nearing capacity," Bradshaw said. "Plus we have inmates that sit out-of-jurisdiction right now."

Contributing to the problem is a lack of other resources being offered at the correctional centre, he said.

"The correctional centre is a very open environment," Bradshaw said. "It relies heavily on programs and positive activities for the inmates."

"When they opened this new 50-bed facility, they didn't give any of those supports," he said. "They gave us officers, just barely enough officers, but they didn't initially have what we call program support staff, so recreational officers, social workers, addictions counselors, they didn't add any of that aspect, which is kind of what fuels the lower-risk environments."

"It gives them positive activities to occupy their time."

A similar 50-bed expansion is also being constructed at the Kenora jail. A Ministry of the Solicitor General spokesperson told CBC News on Wednesday that the Kenora expansion is "still in the commissioning stage."

Union representatives in Kenora could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Work, meanwhile, continues on the new Thunder Bay Correctional Complex, a 345-bed facility that will essentially combine the jail and correctional centre.

The province said the new Thunder Bay Correctional Complex, which is currently under construction, should be open in fall 2026. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

In a statement to CBC News, the ministry spokesperson said the new building "will address capacity pressures, create additional space for programming, and expand supports for inmates with mental health issues."

Construction is underway and the estimated completion is fall 2026.

Bradshaw said he's met with EllisDon, which was awarded the contract for the new correctional complex, and construction is going well.

"Because we've had a mild winter, they assure us that they're ahead of schedule because they've been able to to do more pouring than anticipated," Bradshaw said.

With the new correctional complex still a few years away, Bradshaw said he'd like to see further investments to help with overcrowding and other issues.

"More officers for specific programs," he said. "Recreation, addictions counselors, social workers, extra officers to supervise volunteer programs, additional staff to deal with capacity issues, because when you're running a high count at the [correctional centre], you need more staff on. It's just the nature of the game."

In addition, Bradshaw said he'd like to see other institutions take more Thunder Bay jail inmates temporarily.

"Right now, the jail's drowning," he said. "We can't take all their inmates, because they're just not suitable for the environment."

"We need the ministry to step up and open some doors in some other institutions to move bodies that we can't take locally. We're trying our best to do it locally."