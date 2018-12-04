Tbaytel, a telephone company based in Thunder Bay, Ont., is warning people to delete any text messages they may have received from the company, claiming it has issued them an e-transfer.

The message is part of a "phishing scam," explained Laura Foulds, the company's communications coordinator.

"Tbaytel would never ask for personal information over a text message, so that's the first flag that customers who receive it should know it's not a legitimate message from us," she said.

"It did not originate from us, and they should not be clicking on any links," she said, advising people to delete the message immediately.

Corporate security has been made aware of the issue, said Foulds, warning that in scams like this, clicking on the link often redirects people to a page asking them to reveal personal information.