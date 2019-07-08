Tbaytel network stable again after weekend outages

Tbaytel says it has resolved intermittent issues with its mobile phone service, and the network is once again stable, the company said Monday.

The issues surfaced Sunday afternoon, and resulted in some cell phone calls made in the city being dropped, or producing busy signals.

Tbaytel communications coordinator Laura Foulds said data and texting weren't affected, and the issues weren't specific to the Thunder Bay organization; similar outages have been reported by carriers Canada-wide.

However, Foulds said the Tbaytel network had been restored as of Monday morning.

"Our technicians were able to complete call testing, which were successful," Foulds said. "That was for all call scenarios for mobility, so landline to mobility, mobility to landline, and then obviously mobility to mobility, as well."

The cause of the outages is unknown, however, Foulds said.

"Our technicians and our engineering department are still investigating the root cause," she said.

She said engineers will continue to monitor the network in case the outages occur again. Any updates will be posted on the Tbaytel outage alert site.