Residents in a rural community outside Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're frustrated with how long it's taking a regional telecommunications company to upgrade broadband internet in their area, despite provincial and federal funding that dates back nearly four years.

Barbara Saxberg lives in Oliver-Paipoonge, just west of Thunder Bay. She said, with the exception of a few pockets in the rural municipality where Tbaytel has upgraded its broadband infrastructure, most homes still have service that's way behind the times.

"It affects people on so many levels," she said. "We do so many things online: we order our goods and services online, we do our banking online, we have medical consults online, students are uploading or expected to upload and download their assignments online."

"So it goes a lot beyond just wanting to watch your favourite shows, it's a significant frustration in today's economy."

Saxberg said she and other residents are questioning why service in Oliver-Paipoonge is still so uneven — a few pockets have had infrastructure upgraded to fibre optic lines — with many areas still waiting for work to be done.

"The service at times is non-existent," she said. "We probably have service that's down as much as it's actually functioning."

"It's slow when it is working, it's just a very frustrating experience."

Tbaytel has received over $3.5 million in provincial funding since 2015, earmarked for upgrades to several rural and semi-rural communities, including areas within Thunder Bay as well as Oliver-Paipoonge, Shuniah, Neebing and Fort William First Nation.

Tbaytel also received $950,000 in 2016 from the federal government for similar work.

Saxberg has written letters to a number of elected federal and provincial representatives over the issue.

"Many of us have spent hours on the phone with Tbaytel trying to resolve our issues or have had a number of visits from Tbaytel technicians to check our service, the lines, the router and so on," she wrote to Greg Rickford, the minister that oversees the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, from where past provincial funding for rural broadband upgrades has come.

"Yet the service never improves."

That government money, while essential, only goes so far, said Laura Foulds, a communications coordinator for Tbaytel.

"The reality is that it can cost as much as $11,000 per home to bring fibre to some rural areas within our serving territory," she said. "Depending on ... some of the things that it would require to bring service to those areas, that's a lot of money."

All money the company has received so far from senior levels of government has been spent on the upgrades that have been done in the rural municipalities so far, Foulds said, adding that Tbaytel still plans to do more work and apply for more government assistance. She said that the company also uses its own revenues for the upgrades.

The specific areas that are earmarked to be done next hasn't yet been determined, Foulds said, as the company is still finalizing its 2019 work plan.

"Because we're always evaluating our coverage area and expansion plans, it's something that is actually a fairly fluid process," Foulds wrote in a follow-up email to CBC News.

A number of factors go into deciding which rural areas are next slated for broadband upgrades, she said, adding that she's aware people are frustrated when their area isn't chosen. Foulds said that the company's engineering teams factor in things like location, population density, current level of service, proximity to existing fibre infrastructure and the state of the hydro poles in the area when deciding where to upgrade next.

"There's often times a lot of infrastructure work that's required besides just going in and putting in a fibre cable."

More transparency needed, residents say

Saxberg said, magnifying her, and other residents', frustrations is, what she called a lack of transparency from Tbaytel, especially as they are using public money, when residents call looking for answers.

Several have submitted complaints to the Commission for Complaints against Telecom-Television Services, a CRTC-approved body for dealing with customer complaints involving telecoms.

"We can't get straight answers on when or if service is going to be provided," she said. "And given that Tbaytel has received some substantial government funding, we can't get answers on how that money has been spent or what future plans are."

Foulds said she doesn't agree, saying that the company is "always open" to working with stakeholders, including individuals or municipal councils, on its plans. She said that includes, when asked, supporting rural municipalities in any funding requests to government they may pursue. Foulds added that residents are notified when upgrades are coming.

For Saxberg, she said she and other residents just want to have access to technology that the CRTC deemed a basic service about two and a half years ago.

"Ultimately what we're after is high-speed, fibre optic internet service being provided so that we can not be second class citizens anymore in today's economy."