Appeal court upholds ruling in Tbaytel constructive dismissal case

The Court of Appeal for Ontario has upheld a lower court ruling in the case of a long-time Tbaytel employee who sued the company for constructive dismissal after it proceeded to hire an executive it knew had previously been found to have sexually harassed her.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice awarded Linda Colistro more than $114,000 in damages in 2017.

Colistro and Tbaytel both appealed portions of the decision, but the appeal court threw them out.

Colistro had objected to a finding that Tbaytel did not intentionally inflict mental suffering on her.

The appeal court lowered the bar for proving intentional infliction of mental suffering, but it ruled that Colistro still failed to meet the threshold.

"I feel disappointed with the outcome," one of Colistro's lawyers, Michael Cupello, told CBC News. "This has been a 12-year journey and right now we're assessing with our client whether, in fact, we should be taking steps to seek leave from the Supreme Court of Canada to review this issue."

Although the trial court found in favour of Colistro, it ordered her to pay more than $200,000 in costs because she had refused settlement offers worth more than her final award.

'Flagrant and outrageous conduct'

The higher court also refused to hear Colistro's appeal of that cost award.

The case dates back to 2007, when Colistro was an administrative assistant to an executive vice president of Tbaytel, and the company announced the appointment of a new vice president.

Eleven years earlier, according to court documents, the same individual had been Colistro's immediate supervisor at Tbaytel's predecessor, the City of Thunder Bay telephone department, and had been terminated in part for the sexual harassment of several employees.

Though Colistro immediately raised her concerns with the company, it proceeded with the hiring.

Ontario Superior Court Justice John Fregeau found that Tbaytel's decision to proceed with the hiring amounted to "flagrant and outrageous conduct," which "minimized and invalidated the sexual harassment complaints of Ms. Colistro, a 20-year valued and respected current employee of the company."

He further found that the company's treatment of Colistro "made her continued employment with Tbaytel intolerable such that she was constructively dismissed on February 6, 2007."

The court awarded Colistro $14,082 for wrongful dismissal and an additional $100,000 in, what are called Honda damages, which are damages levied against employers who act unfairly or in bad faith in the course of a termination.

Fregeau found that Tbaytel's hiring of Colistro's former harasser resulted in her suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder and that "the quality of her life has been significantly impaired."