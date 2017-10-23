Thunder Bay yard waste collection to begin Tuesday

With the snow finally gone in Thunder Bay, Ont., the city's spring curbside collection of organic leaf and yard waste will take place once again.

City officials said this spring's collection will run from May 14 to 24.

Residents are being reminded to use large brown paper bags for leaf and yard waste, which can be found at most hardware and grocery stores, the city said in a written release.

"Leaf and yard waste put out at the curb is added to the compost pile at the city's solid waste and recycling facility," Jason Sherband, the city's manager of solid waste and recycling services, was quoted as saying. "The result is a rich soil addictive for flower gardens and lawns."

"As a bonus, putting your organic waste out for this collection helps extend the life of our landfill site."

Branches and brush may also be left at the curb for collection, however, bundles of branches must be less than one metre (39 inches) long and no more than 61 centimetres (24 inches) in diameter and must be tied using string or rope.

The city doesn't collect grass clippings.

Regular bag weight limits still apply but there is no limit on the number of bags containing leaf and yard waste that may be placed at the curb. Collection happens on residents' regular recycling day.

Anyone looking for more information can call the city at 625-2195.