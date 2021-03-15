Teacher unions worry about COVID variants, no vaccine plan as Thunder Bay students prepare to return to school

As students and teachers in Thunder Bay celebrate the arrival of spring break, they're also preparing to return to the classroom on April 19, after weeks of online school.

But many education leaders in the northwestern Ontario city are concerned about what that resumption of in-person learning will mean for their health and well-being, especially with an increase in COVID-19 variants of concern in parts of the province, and uncertainties around vaccination schedules.

"We're really worried that when schools reopen, if those variants are here, we're going to see [COVID case numbers] take off again," said Rich Seeley, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) District 6A, which represents full-time and occasional public high school teachers in Thunder Bay.

The announcement of the return to in-person learning in the city came Thursday from Dr. Janet DeMille, the medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), who credited an improvement in the number and rate of COVID-19 cases in the district in recent weeks.

Teacher unions worry about safety

But the decision to return to in-person learning came against the recommendation of the teachers' union.

Seeley said he has been advocating for schools to remain virtual at least until all education staff in Thunder Bay are vaccinated, with the goal of protecting them against COVID-19 variants, which reports suggest are more virulent and more deadly.

"Why not just hold off another couple of weeks until we can get people vaccinated, which will keep those schools far safer for my members and the community at large?" Seeley asked.

"We'd feel better if everyone had one jab."

Rich Seeley, the president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation District 6A in Thunder Bay, Ont., says he received messages from many of his members within hours of the announced return to in-person learning. (Rich Seeley)

The Ontario government announced that elementary and secondary school staff are included in phase two of their vaccination roll-out plan. But details of when education staff will be vaccinated in the Thunder Bay district have yet to be announced.

Carlo Cappello, president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) secondary unit, said the decision to return to the classroom right after spring break came as a surprise.

"I know that we're in a provincial stay-at-home order. The problem is, will some people get together over the April break?" Cappello asked. "We'll find out, I guess."

Balancing quality education, mental health, physical safety

In her letter to Thunder Bay-area school boards, Dr. DeMille wrote, "in-person learning is vital to the overall health and wellbeing of students."

A January 2021 report from the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) similarly argued that "school closures for in-person instruction should be a last resort for pandemic control," citing the significant harms of school closure on children's physical and mental health and learning.

Schools are only as safe as we can make them. - A.J. Keene, superintendent of education, Lakehead District School Board

The report added that robust testing and contact tracing alongside enhanced infection prevention measures were imperative to the safe re-opening of in-person learning as communities combat the spread of COVID-19 variants.

A.J. Keene, a superintendent of education with the Lakehead District School Board (LDSB), said he is feeling very positive about the decision to return to classroom learning, because "we know that kids learn best in person."

But Keene added, "schools are only as safe as we can make them given the situation.

"We feel we do a very good job of protecting kids in schools, but if the virus makes its way into a school, we know from past experience there is potential to spread."

To that end, he said teachers will be directed to spend the first day back in class reminding students about safety protocols like hand-hygiene, masking, and physical distancing.

Parents and guardians are also being encouraged to keep a close eye on the health of their children, to complete the screening tool every day, and to keep their kids home if they're feeling unwell.

Ontario's education minister Stephen Lecce said the decision to put the province under stay-at-home orders for the third time will not affect in-person learning. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

In-person learning in the Thunder Bay area has been suspended since March 1, when the health unit issued a recommendation to local boards to direct all their schools within the district to online learning.

At the time, seven per cent of the LDSB's enrolment and about 55 of their staff members were required to isolate, and a number of staff and students at other school boards in the city were also isolating.

The Ontario Ministry of Education has announced that pharmacies and assessment centres across the province will accept appointments from students and education staff for asymptomatic testing during the spring break week of April 12 - 18.

The ministry encouraged parents, students and staff to get tested in support of a safe return to in-person learning, and said they are working with school boards to offer school-based clinics.