Walkabout Farm brings locally made feta to Thunder Bay, Ont.

A couple from northwestern Ontario are bringing a brand new taste to Thunder Bay by milking their own sheep and making feta cheese.

Janice Groenheide and her husband, Rob, said they started Walkabout Farm in South Gillies in 2011 after taking over the sheep and pig production from their family farm — Tarrymore Farms.

"It's been about close to three years in the making," Janice explained, "between my husband and I, we've been working on different aspects. So my husband actually worked for awhile at a cheese farm ... and I've toured other Ontario farms that are currently milking sheep in southern Ontario ... and we've learnt a lot from them and what they do."

Locally made feta? You can now get it in Thunder Bay ... along with several other cheeses made from sheep's milk. We'll hear about the farmers making it happen. 6:58

With a total of over 80 sheep, Janice said they currently make three different types of cheese out of sheep's milk— Gouda, Feta and the Walkabout.

"The Walkabout ... is similar in flavour to a Swiss cheese," Janice said, "it's a very unique flavour."

"Even the Gouda doesn't taste exactly like the Gouda you would find here and before," because it's made from sheep's milk.

With the help of local businesses like the Thunder Oak Cheese Farm and the Cheese Encounter, Janice said they're thankful for all the support they've received thus far.