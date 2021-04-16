Advocates and community agencies in Thunder Bay, Ont., are sounding the alarm about limited street outreach services this winter.

Three key programs — Shelter House's SOS program, NorWest Community Health Centre's "care bus" and Matawa's WiiChiiHehWayWin — won't be running due to limited funding and staff. Each program has been described as having saved lives, providing free transportation, medical care and connection to other social services for people struggling with mental health, addiction or homelessness.

"People are scared about how they're going to be able to get to places like the warming centre or the shelter," said Kyle Arnold, a peer support worker with People Advocating for Change through Empowerment (PACE) who has previous experience working for the SOS and care bus programs.

"That's my concern. Are they going to make it — because it's cold out."

Social crises including addictions, mental health and homelessness have been priorities for Thunder Bay electors headed into the municipal election on Oct. 24.

So CBC News asked all five Thunder Bay mayoral candidates, who are vying to replace Bill Mauro, what they would do to address the safety concerns for vulnerable people this winter.

Here's what the hopefuls had to say.

Robert Szczepanski

Robert Szczepanski, a candidate for mayor this Oct. 24, says he'll work hard to find funding to reopen Shelter House's SOS program. 'If I have to take a pay cut as mayor to get the funding going, I will do that.' (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Szczepanski, host of a Lakehead University Radio show, said he will do "everything in his power" to find funding to reopen Shelter House's SOS program.

"I'm going to find funding wherever I can. If I have to take a pay cut as mayor to get the funding going, I will do that."

Szczepanski added he will look for funding for other key services wherever he can, including going to the Ontario or federal government "on my knees begging for help."

Peng You

Mayoral candidate Peng You, shown during a debate at Thunder Bay Public Library on Wednesday, told CBC News that governments and agencies have to find new and better ways to deal with the drug trafficking and homelessness problems. (Matt Vis/CBC)

Peng You, who most recently has served four years as an at-large city councillor in Thunder Bay, called for more collaboration with other levels of government to address homelessness in the city.

"We only have two hands. We cannot hold too many issues or balls — we have to collaborate [with] all levels of governments, organizations, especially Indigenous agency leaders and chiefs," he said.

"This issue is 24/7. It's not that we have so many agencies working like this. So that's why SOS is a very good program."

The problems of drug trafficking and homelessness are getting worse every year, Peng You told CBC News, so governments and agencies have to find new and better ways to deal with the issues, includes heeding the call for more addiction treatment services.

Gary Mack

Gary Mack, left, another mayoral candidate in Thunder Bay, says having warm places to stay this winter are important, but, 'What people really need are homes.' (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Mack, former executive director of Shelter House, told CBC News that "time is ticking, and we have tent cities now that are becoming entrenched in our community."

He said it was an immediate priority to get Shelter House's SOS program, or something similar, up and running right away, and ensuring people have warm places to stay this winter.

"But what people really need are homes," Mack added.

"You can't be expecting homeless people to change their lives when they don't even have a roof over their head or know where their next meal is coming from. People need to have those basics."

As a municipality, Mack said the city can fund a program like SOS to keep people safe and warm, and then work towards creating housing for people to move into.

Clint Harris

Clint Harris, shown during the library debate on Wednesday, told CBC News he's been visiting 'every encampment every day for the last two weeks, and I've been providing blankets and food.' (Matt Vis/CBC)

Harris, former editor of the regional newspaper the Chronicle Journal, said people experiencing homelessness are targets of gangs and drug trafficking, and need support year round — not just in the winter.

"I have been to every encampment every day for the last two weeks, and I've been providing blankets and food." On Monday, he said, "I went to McDonald's and I ordered 50 Big Macs" to give out.

Harris said the city and agencies need to work, starting with "one person at a time," to get unhoused people inside buildings and out of the elements, suggesting the city could look at existing, unused buildings to create more spaces.

"They don't care if there's a bed. They're inside a building," he told CBC News.

"We've lost our moral compass, and we need to get out there and actually help [people who are homeless," said Harris, adding he would advocate for people "who need our help."

Ken Boshcoff

Ken Boshcoff, a former mayor seeking to be elected on Oct. 24 who is also shown at the library debate, says it's important for other levels of government to understand Thunder Bay is a host city for a large region. (Matt Vis/CBC)

Boshcoff, a longtime politician who served as mayor from 1997 to 2003, said it was important for other levels of government to understand Thunder Bay acts as a host city for a large region.

"We need some special recognition if we are going to be the caring city for all of these people, because we simply do not have the resources within or capacity to do it."

He said the city doesn't turn anyone away from accessing resources, but that causes a strain on community agencies.