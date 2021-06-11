Thunder Bay's Muslim community held a vigil for the Afzaal family - here's what some say needs to happen next

Before heading to the vigil in honour of the Afzaal family in Thunder Bay, Ont., Hikma Sherzad says he pulled a shoe box out of his closet and found some remarks he'd written up years earlier.

It was a speech he shared at a vigil in 2017, after a man killed six people in a Quebec City mosque. Sherzad, who is the imam at the Thunder Bay Masjid, said he hoped he wouldn't ever have to read those notes again.

"After the shooting, I honestly didn't think I'd have to," Sherzad told CBC News.

But in front of a crowd in Waverley Park on Wednesday, he spoke in honour and remembrance of the four members of the Afzaal family that were killed in a hate-motivated hit and run Sunday while they were out for an evening walk in London, Ont.

Police have called the attack "planned, premeditated," and said the family was targeted because of their Muslim faith. A 20-year-old man, Nathaniel Veltman, has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, and terrorism charges are being considered.

Shadiya Aidid also spoke at the vigil. Like Imam Hikma Sherzad, she pulled out a poem that she wrote for the anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting.

"It was about the feeling of being in a masjid and feeling safe … and then the opposite, the rhetoric that's been spread by white supremacist groups and Islamophobia in the media and elsewhere."

Aidid, a graduate student at Lakehead University and member of the Muslim community in Thunder Bay, said she's had to read this poem at several vigils since.

"I don't want to have to read this poem again. I don't want us to come into this space and have to feel this way and collectively grieve," Aidid said. "There shouldn't be a need for it."

Shadiya Aidid, a graduate student at Lakehead University, says the horrifying terrorist attacks on Muslim people in recent years in Canada, as well as the daily microaggressions is "not only mentally draining, but it's also physically draining." (Supplied by Shadiya Aidid)

In reaction to the attack in London, Ont., there has been a flood of calls for action to address anti-Muslim hate.

That has to start with ending "state-mandated Islamophobia," said Aidid.

She points to Quebec's Bill 21, which bans civil servants — including public teachers, police officers and government lawyers — from wearing religious symbols at work and particularly affects Muslim women who wear the hijab, as one example.

Aidid also cites Bill C-51, which was passed in 2015 and expanded the powers of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to surveil and share the information of people suspected of terrorism, as an example of legislation that disproportionately affects and breaches the privacy of people with Muslim names.

"We need to recognize that a lot of the terror attacks that we see, not only upon Muslim communities, but Canadians in general, come from white supremacist groups," she said.

Following the attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont., flowers were brought to the Thunder Bay Masjid. (Supplied by Lahama Naeem)

Yamaan Alsumadi, a member of the Muslim community in Thunder Bay and studying to become a nurse at Lakehead University, said community and political leaders in Thunder Bay need to have more regular conversations with the Muslim community.

"A lot of our community members are feeling all of these different emotions and feelings, and are very hurt and frustrated and they don't feel like they're being heard in the government," Alsumadi said.

Some Muslim people in Thunder Bay may not feel safe standing outside for the bus or going for a walk, and they want to be asked "what makes us feel safer," she added.

Yamaan Alsumadi, a nursing student at Lakehead University, called for community and political leaders in Thunder Bay, Ont., to reach out to the Muslim community and engage in conversations to address Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate. (Supplied by Yamaan Alsumadi)

A lot of the Islamophobia, racism and hate stems from ignorance, said Lahama Naeem.

A member of the Muslim community in Thunder Bay, Naeem was the emcee and a co-organizer of the vigil. She is also the president of the Lakehead University Student Union and a former student trustee for the Lakehead District School Board.

"I think we really do need to make a better point of educating our children, educating our communities about Muslims," she said.

"Even if we start there and we make a better effort to not demonize these different marginalized communities to our children, I think that could go a long way in preventing incidents like [the attack in London, Ont.] from reoccurring."

Lahama Naeem was the emcee and a co-organizer of the vigil held for the Afzaal family in Thunder Bay, Ont. She says people need to learn more about Muslim people to counter persistent stereotypes and a rise in hate crimes. (Supplied by Lahama Naeem)

Naeem says there were a lot of activities happening before COVID-19 to share the first-hand experiences of Muslim people in Thunder Bay and talk about what happens in a mosque, but a lot of that work was put on hold.

"It's very, very important for people to try and make their own connections and educate themselves from credible sources, rather than letting [stereotypes and misconceptions found in the media] feed into their understanding of the people around them."

Listen to Lahama Naeem's full interview with Superior Morning here.