Thunder Bay Symphony to welcome new conductor-in-residence

The Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra will have a new conductor-in-residence.

The symphony announced that Simon Rivard is stepping down and will be replaced in the interim by Melissa Biroun.

Rivard previously announced he will be taking on the role of resident conductor for the Toronto Symphony. (Submitted by Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra)

Biroun is a graduate of the Conservatoire de Musique de Montreal in classical piano and as well as Vanier College in jazz piano.

She interned internationally as a conductor in Romania with the Adelphi Symphony Orchestra in New York and she will be completing her Master's degree in wind orchestra conducting at McGill University while taking on the new role at the TBSO.

Rivard had previously announced that he will be taking on the role of resident conductor for the Toronto Symphony but would continue in Thunder Bay as well, however due to other obligations, Rivard said he would be stretched too thin.