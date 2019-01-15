Police search for driver who allegedly hit a van in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are searching for a driver who allegedly hit a van on Monday afternoon in the city's north side and are encouraging that individual to come forward.

Police have identified the suspect however are not releasing the individual's name as they continue their search, the Thunder Bay Police Service stated in a written release on Tuesday.

Police said they attempted to stop a black sedan on Court Street near Ambrose Street just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday but the person driving the vehicle ignored the officer's lights and continued down Court Street.

The officer was in the process of discontinuing when he observed the vehicle striking a van that was travelling southbound near Renco Foods.

Police said the vehicle came to a stop in the 100 block of Court Street South, at which point police believe the driver fled on foot eastbound through the Renco Foods parking lot toward Jansen Avenue.

Police searched the area and said they were unable to locate the suspect.

Police are withholding the identity of the suspect at this time but are strongly encouraging that individual to turn themselves in.