Weekend rally held in Thunder Bay to support B.C. Wet'suwet'en hereditary leaders

About 100 people took to the streets in Thunder Bay, Ont., over the weekend to march in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary leaders.

Demonstrators carried signs reading "respect Wet'suwet'en land," "no RCMP, no pipelines" and "land back," as they chanted phrases like "hey ho, the RCMP has got to go."

The demonstration is one of many that have taken place in Canadian cities in recent weeks after the RCMP launched a multi-day raid in northern B.C. in mid-November.

Speaking to the crowd, two-spirit elder Ma-Nee Chacaby spoke in Anishinaabemowin before translating her remarks to English and thanking people for showing up in solidarity.

"We're helping our neighbours in the west, and some day this is going to happen to us, and we have to fight together," Chacaby said.

RCMP raided Wet'suwet'en blockade earlier in month

During the RCMP's operation nearly two weeks ago, police officers arrested 29 people they say breached a B.C. Supreme Court injunction. Police also cleared a barricaded forest service road west of Prince George.

A resistance camp had occupied a key work site since Sept. 25, halting Costal GasLink's plans to drill a tunnel on Wet'suwet'en territory for a multibillion-dollar pipeline to transport natural gas.

Police characterized the raid as a "rescue mission" of more than 500 Coastal GasLink workers, who the company said were unable to get food, water or supplies because of the blockage.

Coastal GasLink has signed deals with 20 First Nation elected band councils along the pipeline route, including from Wet'suwet'en territory, but has not won approval of the majority of hereditary chiefs.

Demonstrators stand in Waverley Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., as they show their support for Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs. (Sean Vanderklis/CBC)

Under traditional Wet'suwet'en law, hereditary chiefs are responsible for decisions regarding ancestral lands.

The RCMP raid marks the third time police have launched operations on the remote logging road against barricades erected by supporters of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, after similar moves in 2019 and 2020.

Police have been criticized for using excessive force and spending millions in their efforts to enforce court injunctions aimed at stopping people from blocking access on the key forest service road.

Comparison made to Ring of Fire development

Lak Williams, a co-organizer of the Thunder Bay rally, said it was great to see so many people show up in support of "our Indigenous relatives" on the west coast.

"We do not accept the actions of the Canadian government," they said. "It's unacceptable and we have to come together and fight against that."

Two-spirit elder Ma-Nee Chacaby leads a march through the streets of Thunder Bay, Ont., standing in front of a banner that says "All out for Wedzin Kwa." Coastal GasLink plans on drilling underneath the Wedzin Kwa river to construct their natural gas pipeline. (Sean Vanderklis/CBC)

People at the rally also drew comparisons between the industrial activities on Wet'suwet'en territories without consent from hereditary leaders, and the Ontario government's push forward on opening up the Ring of Fire mineral deposit in northern Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford has previously said the province will build roads to the remote deposits of minerals used in electric vehicle batteries, describing the mineral extraction project as a "massive win" for First Nations. But several First Nations have opposed that characterization, including Neskantaga which, earlier in the pandemic, declared a moratorium on all development on its homelands without its consent.

"We have the government fighting against Indigenous people across all of Turtle Island. It's no surprise that they're trying to go after the Ring of Fire here," Williams said. "That's why we're all coming together as a community."

Caro Whipp, a co-organizer of the rally, also issued a call to action for non-Indigenous people living in Canada.

"We cannot shrug this off. This is our work and our responsibility as settler Canadians," they said.

"Let's see more people and more settler Canadians step up to this work."