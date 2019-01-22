City of Thunder Bay invites performing artists to participate in summer events
Officials with the city of Thunder Bay, Ont., are inviting performing artists to apply to participate in the city's annual summer events.
Deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27
Annual summer events include:
- Canada Day on the Waterfront: Monday, July 1 (evening)
- Teddy Bears Picnic: Tuesday, July 9 (afternoon)
- Live on the Waterfront: July 10 to Aug. 28 (Wednesday evenings)
- City Hall Sounds: Aug.1 to 29 (every Thursday)
All events are free to the public and collectively draw thousands of attendees.
Applications to participate must be emailed to culture@thunderbay.ca by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27.
More information can be found on the City of Thunder Bay's website.