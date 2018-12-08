Skip to Main Content
Officers in Thunder Bay to collect non-perishable items for annual Stuff-a-Cruiser

Officers in Thunder Bay with the Ontario Provincial Police, Thunder Bay Police Service, Nishnawbe-Aski Nation police, Anishinabek Police Service, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will be stationed at various grocery stores throughout the city on Saturday morning to collect non-perishable items for the annual Stuff-A-Cruiser event.

The 7th annual Stuff-a-Cruiser will take place between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8

The annual Stuff-a-Cruiser event in Thunder Bay, Ont., will take place on Saturday, December 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. police officers as well as officers from the Canadian Border Agency and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry will be outside:

  • Real Canadian Superstore
  • Walmart on Memorial Avenue
  • Metro Stores on Arthur Street and River Street
  • Safeway on Arthur Street
  • Odena in Kakabeka Falls

The goal for this year's Stuff-a-Cruiser event is to provide food for those in need over the festive season.

