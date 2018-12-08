Officers in Thunder Bay with the Ontario Provincial Police, Thunder Bay Police Service, Nishnawbe-Aski Nation police, Anishinabek Police Service, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will be stationed at various grocery stores throughout the city on Saturday morning to collect non-perishable items for the annual Stuff-A-Cruiser event.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. police officers as well as officers from the Canadian Border Agency and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry will be outside:

Real Canadian Superstore

Walmart on Memorial Avenue

Metro Stores on Arthur Street and River Street

Safeway on Arthur Street

Odena in Kakabeka Falls

The goal for this year's Stuff-a-Cruiser event is to provide food for those in need over the festive season.