Officers in Thunder Bay to collect non-perishable items for annual Stuff-a-Cruiser
Officers in Thunder Bay with the Ontario Provincial Police, Thunder Bay Police Service, Nishnawbe-Aski Nation police, Anishinabek Police Service, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will be stationed at various grocery stores throughout the city on Saturday morning to collect non-perishable items for the annual Stuff-A-Cruiser event.
The 7th annual Stuff-a-Cruiser will take place between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8
Officers in Thunder Bay with the Ontario Provincial Police, Thunder Bay Police Service, Nishnawbe-Aski Nation police, Anishinabek Police Service, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will be stationed at various grocery stores throughout the city on Saturday morning to collect non-perishable items for the annual Stuff-A-Cruiser event.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. police officers as well as officers from the Canadian Border Agency and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry will be outside:
- Real Canadian Superstore
- Walmart on Memorial Avenue
- Metro Stores on Arthur Street and River Street
- Safeway on Arthur Street
- Odena in Kakabeka Falls
The goal for this year's Stuff-a-Cruiser event is to provide food for those in need over the festive season.