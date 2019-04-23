Sport leaders, coaches, staff and volunteers, including board members are invited to participate in a full day of workshops and discussions at the second annual Thunder Bay Sports Summit.

The summit, which will take place at the Italian Cultural Centre on May 4, is an annual event for networking and professional development.

This year, five-time Paralympian and six-time world champion in wheelchair sports, Jeff Adams will be delivering the summit's keynote address.

"I'm honoured to be a part of the Thunder Bay Sport Summit," Adams said in written release on Monday. "Sports is an important part of Canadian culture, and the lessons it teaches help us live better lives as citizens and neighbours."

Topics of discussion at this year's summit will include sessions on concussions, sports psychology, physical literacy, grant-writing and developing cultural awareness in sport.

"Sport is powered by volunteers," said Summit Committee Chair, Paul Burke. "We are excited to provide an amazing professional development opportunity for our sport community's volunteer leaders at the second annual Thunder Bay Sports Summit."

The summit will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the cost to participate is $25 per person, including lunch. Officials are asking participants to call 625-8463 and quote course code 411240 to pre-register.