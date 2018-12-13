Free parking, free coffee, free fun: Come to the CBC's Sounds of the Season event this Friday

The 2018 CBC Thunder Bay Sounds of the Season event is right around the corner. We have once again teamed up with the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA) and the Thunder Bay International Airport to help distribute thousands of pounds of non-perishable food items and fresh produce to several remote communities in northern Ontario.

For this year's holiday campaign, a total of five planes will head to 10 remote First Nation communities with food. The CBC's Jeff Walters, Ron Desmoulins and Cathy Alex will be flying to places like Sandy Lake, Eabametoong and Nibinamik, to not only help hand out the food but also find out how residents are planning to use it and why it's needed, especially during the holidays.

Live programming at the airport

On Friday, December 14, Superior Morning host Lisa Laco will be at the airport, broadcasting live in the morning starting at 6 a.m., and again in the afternoon from 5 until 6 p.m. Local jazz group, Cafe Paris will provide live entertainment in the morning, and blues singer and songwriter, Arley Hughes, will be there to entertain the audience in the afternoon.

Free airport parking

Parking at the Thunder Bay International Airport will also be FREE on Friday for those who would like to drop off non-perishable food or monetary donations.

CBC Thunder Bay, Wasaya Airways, Perimeter Aviation, North Star Air, KBM Resources, the Thunder Bay International Airport and the Regional Food Distribution Association are all working together to send food to the far north. (Christina Jung / CBC)

CBC Thunder Bay staff will also be there to give away FREE CBC toques, while supplies last.

Donate in-person or online

Donation of food and cash can also be made in the days leading up to the event. They can be dropped off at the Regional Food Distribution Association on Syndicate Avenue or the CBC Thunder Bay station at 213 E. Miles Street.

Cash donations can also be made online through the RFDA or by phone at 1-416-203-0050.