Schools in Thunder Bay, Ont., plan return to in-person learning after spring break

Students in Thunder Bay, Ont., will return to in-person learning on April 19, following the province-wide spring break.

The recommendation to go back to in-person learning was announced Thursday by Dr. Janet DeMille, the medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, who credited an improvement in the number and rate of COVID-19 cases in the district in recent weeks.

"In-person learning is vital to the overall health and wellbeing of students," Dr. DeMille said in a written statement.

She added that is important that classroom learning "resume, of course, with all appropriate prevention measures in place to ensure the ongoing safety of students and staff in these challenging times."

In-person learning has been suspended since March 1, when the health unit issued a recommendation to local boards to direct all their schools within the Thunder Bay district to online learning.

Trustees with the Lakehead District School Board (LDSB) had previously passed a motion calling on the health unit, as well as the provincial ministries of health and education, to allow them to shift to virtual learning. At the time, seven per cent of the board's enrolment and about 55 staff members were required to isolated.

The return to in-person learning applies to all elementary, senior elementary and high schools at the following school boards:

Lakehead District School Board

Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board

Conseil Scolaire de District Catholique des Aurores Boréales (Thunder Bay-based schools)

Lac des Mille Lacs Education Centre

Child care programs for school-aged children within school facilities can also re-open, with safety measures in place, including for the spring break week.

Thunder Bay schools confirm return to classroom

Spokespeople for both the Lakehead public board and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board confirmed that students previously taking classes in-person would go back to that scenario on April 19.

A letter from the LDSB to parents and guardians Thursday afternoon stated, "elementary students will return to their pre-closure classes while secondary students will begin Quadmester 4 following the same weekly format as before — in-person learning in the morning and virtual learning in the afternoon."

The letter from LDSB also reminded students and staff to screen for COVID-19 symptoms before returning to school.

Ontario's Ministry of Education announced that pharmacies and assessment centres across the province will accept appointments from students and education staff for asymptomatic testing during the spring break week of April 12 - April 18.

The ministry encouraged parents, students and staff to get tested in support of a safe return to in-person learning, and said they are working with school boards to offer school-based clinics.