City of Thunder Bay forced to apologize, rebrand roundabout education event

City officials in Thunder Bay were forced to quickly backtrack on the branding of a roundabout information session last week after the original name — a "roundabout rodeo" — sparked backlash on social media.

An advertisement for the information session that has since been taken down featured the silhouette of a cowboy riding atop a horse in a desert-like scene with cacti.

"I would argue the case that using a cowboy on a horse with a lasso doesn't represent the importance of the medicine wheel design that was going to be incorporated into that roundabout," said Jason Veltri, the chair of the northwestern Ontario city's anti-racism committee and a member of the community communications committee.

"It was 100 per cent tone deaf on the importance of that art project and to the Indigenous community in Thunder Bay."

In May, Thunder Bay's city council approved the construction of a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Edward Street. The roundabout will feature a medicine wheel design that was created in consultation with the city's elders advisory committee.

Comments on social media criticizing the branding of the information event highlighted the incongruity between the medicine wheel, a sacred symbol containing many teachings for Indigenous peoples, and a cowboy and rodeo theme.

"I couldn't actually believe that was something that the city administration would think was appropriate," Veltri told CBC News.

Medicine wheel 'a part of our culture'

Sarah Nelson, an Anishinaabekwe born and raised in Thunder Bay and a former intern with the city's "respect" campaign, was one of many that were critical.

She told CBC News she was skeptical when she first heard about the medicine wheel design of the roundabout.

"Taking something like the medicine wheel that's very sacred and a part of our [Anishinaabe] culture, and just applying it to something like a roundabout … it just kind of struck me as odd," Nelson said.

Her concerns were alleviated in part when she heard the city's elders advisory council were consulted on the design, but she said she still has questions about whether the broader Indigenous community is being consulted, and if Indigenous artists were hired to do the work.

A photo from August 6 shows progress on the construction of the roundabout at the intersection of Edward Street and Redwood Avenue. It's expected to be open to traffic in the fall. (City of Thunder Bay)

So for Nelson, the branding of the "roundabout rodeo" generated a second round of skepticism.

"You're taking something like a rodeo and making it about like rodeo games, which we associate with cowboys and Indians naturally," Nelson said. "In Thunder Bay, we already have a big problem with relations, I think, between the Indigenous and non-Indigenous community."

The fact the advertisements were posted also speaks to the importance of hiring and retaining more Indigenous employees, Nelson added, so that city staff reflect the population they serve.

City issues apology

On Monday afternoon, Thunder Bay city manager Norm Gale did issue an apology.

"I apologize to the community, and anyone who was negatively impacted, by our use of the term 'Rodeo' and accompanying graphics in recent advertising for a roundabout educational event," the statement said. "We understand that it was insensitive and in poor judgment."

In an interview, city director of engineering and operations Kayla Dixon confirmed the event would be rebranded.

"Certainly, it was not the intent to be insensitive. Now seeing some of the comments on social media where people are seeing the word rodeo is offensive, we've pulled those ads down," she said.

Dixon added that the branding idea came from the "bike rodeos" that it has been running for years in partnership with EcoSuperior's Safe Cycling Thunder Bay program, where kids are taught basic cycling skills, like equipment safety checks and safe bike handling skills.

"So the intent was more on the event of a rodeo as a family fun event where things go around in circles like horse races," she said.

The city said the education event will still take place on August 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and members of the public are invited to come and try driving through the roundabout. City staff will be onsite to provide guidance and to show instructional videos.