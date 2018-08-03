Port officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., say volumes at the port are up as shipments of prairie grain are ahead of last year's pace.

According to a written release on Thursday, a total of 2.5 million tonnes of grain have flowed through the port, which is 9% higher than the same period last year. The month of June is also higher than its total from last year.

Most of the increase is largely attributed to the ten-fold increase in canola exports.

Since Canada's largest canola customer, China, closed its doors, canola exports from Thunder Bay to Europe and Latin America have surged, the port said.

Other cargoes crossing the docks in Thunder Bay last month included coal and potash mined in Western Canada, liquid calcium chloride for local consumption and an inbound shipment of pulp and paper mill equipment.

The overall cargo volume was 7% higher compared to June 2018.