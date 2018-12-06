The director of the Ontario Independent Police Review, Gerry McNeilly, says he will be releasing the results of his systemic review of the Thunder Bay Police mid-next week.

The independent review was announced in November 2016 after allegations of systemic racism over the way police treat cases involving Indigenous people.

Gerry McNeilly has been looking at nearly 40 cases and investigating the local force over how it handles the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous people.

He said the report will come out next Wednesday.







