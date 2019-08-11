Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police seek missing 15-year-old girl
Thunder Bay

The Thunder Bay Police are requesting the public's help to find a missing girl. Grace Mamakeesic is 15 years old, and is described as five feet, five inches tall, medium build with long straight black hair and brown eyes.

Police in Thunder Bay are asking for the public's help to find missing 15-year-old Grace Mamakeesic, who was last seen Saturday night in the 400 block on south James Street. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Grace Mamakeesic is 15 years old, and is described as five feet, five inches tall, medium build with long straight black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 400 block of south James Street wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and white shoes on Saturday night at 10:45 p.m.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Grace Mamakeesic is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

