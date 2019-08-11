Thunder Bay police seek missing 15-year-old girl

The Thunder Bay Police are requesting the public's help to find a missing girl.

Grace Mamakeesic is 15 years old, and is described as five feet, five inches tall, medium build with long straight black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 400 block of south James Street wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and white shoes on Saturday night at 10:45 p.m.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Grace Mamakeesic is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.